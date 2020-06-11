Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

CNN Journalist Shares Reasons for Going Back to Nigeria

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Stephanie Busari and her daughter moved to Nigeria from London four years ago. Moving to Nigeria was partly because she wanted her to grow up in a world without racism and micro-aggressions, and the mental exhaustion that comes with them, just like I did when I was her age. A world where her capabilities would not be pre-determined by her race. A world where she would be part of a majority and not a tolerated minority. This unexpected but vital exchange with my daughter has made me realize that, as Africans, we too have race privilege — because we simply do not have to contend with race at all. In a country where everyone is black, your identity is not in question. Instead, we have a strong sense of who we are. I have visited the village where my grandfather was born, I speak my language and I know all about my culture and heritage. Black people around the world whose ancestors were removed from Africa in chains during the slave trade cannot lay claim to those lost identities so easily. Moving back to Nigeria has given me a respite from the burden of oppression that black people abroad have carried for centuries.

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today