Thursday, May 28, 2026 - 20:17:06
Loading weather…
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Coefficient Giving Launches $200 Million Strep A Vaccine Fund

Coefficient Giving

Initiative aims to accelerate development of vaccines by multiple years for a disease that kills more than 600,000 people annually

Fund has raised just over $140 million at launch with backing from multiple major donors

Today, Coefficient Giving announced the launch of the Strep A Vaccine Fund, a multi-donor initiative to accelerate the development of vaccines against Strep A, which kills more than 600,000 people annually. The Fund has raised just over $140 million toward a $200 million goal, with support from Good Ventures, Lucy Southworth, Adam and Abigail Winkel, and other anchor funders.

In wealthy countries, Strep A is known for occasionally causing strep throat, easily treated with antibiotics. But most of the mortality it causes is due to rheumatic heart disease (RHD), which occurs when the body’s immune response to repeated Strep A infection misfires and damages heart valves. Today, roughly 55 million people live with RHD. Without access to monthly penicillin injections or heart valve surgery, both of which are largely unavailable in the low- and middle-income countries where the disease is most common, advanced RHD is often fatal. RHD is overwhelmingly a disease of poverty, of repeated childhood infections due to overcrowded housing and limited sanitation. Children and adolescents, who are most vulnerable to Strep A, face the highest risk of developing the condition.

Strep A’s death toll rivals HIV/AIDS and malaria, but it receives strikingly less funding. “In more than a decade of evaluating causes, we’ve rarely seen a problem this neglected relative to its scale,” said Alexander Berger, CEO of Coefficient Giving. “An effective Strep A vaccine now looks within reach — what’s been missing for more than a century is the funding and coordination to get there. We’re grateful to our partners who are supporting what we think could be one of the highest-impact efforts in global health philanthropy.”

The Fund will support work across the full vaccine development pathway. It aims to: 

  • Accelerate existing vaccine candidates through trials 
  • Seed next-generation candidates based on the most modern vaccine design technology 
  • Back foundational research to improve vaccine development 
  • Prepare the path to deployment to prevent delays 
  • Strengthen the infrastructure to improve community coordination and accelerate development 

“For decades, scientists have pushed this field forward on extremely limited funds. Even under these constraints they’ve made important progress, like recently developing a human challenge trial model that opens a path to learning more quickly whether a vaccine works,” said Katharine Collins, senior program officer at Coefficient Giving and leader of the Fund. “What’s held this field back has been attention and resources. Thanks to our partners, we’re now able to apply lessons from other recent vaccine development efforts, like malaria and COVID, to this challenge: test several vaccine candidates in parallel, support a range of approaches rather than betting on one, and prepare for each stage well in advance.”  

Coefficient has already made early grants to support two vaccine candidates that showed promise in early-stage testing, improved methods to produce key vaccine components, AI-powered algorithms for detecting RHD based on ultrasound images, and more.

The Fund builds on the model of Coefficient’s other multi-donor initiatives, including the $120 million Abundance & Growth Fund and the $125 million Lead Exposure Action Fund, as it continues to expand its model of collaborative, cost-effective giving to a broader ecosystem of partners and funders. 

Read more about the Fund approach here.

About Coefficient Giving

Coefficient Giving is a philanthropic funder and advisor that works with donors who share its commitment to cost-effective, high-impact giving. Since 2014, it has directed more than $5 billion in grants across more than a dozen cause areas and has conducted in-depth researchto identify the areas where philanthropic capital can have the greatest impact. 

Its founding and most significant partnership is with Good Ventures. Coefficient Giving also partners with other philanthropists to support their giving, providing research on cause areas and specific giving opportunities, strategic guidance on how to maximize impact, and operational support. For more information, visit coefficientgiving.org 

Share this article

SG Editor

Africa.com is committed to quality and impact. Each article produced by the editorial team reflects Africa.com's editorial voice. Africa.com also collaborates with partners — including NGOs, businesses, agencies, and institutions — to produce content that advances informed understanding of Africa's role in the world. Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa.
Read All News

Categories

Headlines

Victoria Falls, safari travel, luxury tourism, wilderness retreat, group travel, African safari, private-use camp, adventure tourism,

A Seasonal Private-Use Safari Camp Near Victoria Falls Is Redefining Wilderness Travel For Groups

Coefficient Giving

Coefficient Giving Launches $200 Million Strep A Vaccine Fund

The Future Of Youth Marketing

New Study Of 10,000 South African Youth Reveals Insights Into The Future Of Youth Marketing

Anzana

Anzana Secures $20 Million Facility From British International Investment To Scale Distributed Renewable Energy Across Africa

Big 5 Construct South Africa

Big 5 Construct South Africa Connects Construction Professionals Across Three Days Of Exhibition And CPD-Certified Content Programme

Uganda Shuts DR Congo Border

Uganda Shuts DR Congo Border Crossings Amid Ebola Concerns

South Africa is moving in the opposite direction

As Africa Reimagines Its Borders, South Africa Tightens Its Approach

Demand for civic space holds strong across Africa as supply of freedoms wanes

Demand for civic space holds strong across Africa as supply of freedoms wanes

CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com