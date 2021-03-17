Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Conditions Around Pregnancy Cause a Divide in DRC

14 hours ago 1 min read

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), restrictive abortion laws, limited medical resources, and high costs – all heightened by two decades of conflict – have led to barriers in access to safe abortion. Despite the legal restrictions, abortion is common in the DRC although national data are lacking. One study in Kinshasa estimated that 61% of pregnancies in 2016 were unintended, and there was a rate of 56 abortions per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 49. An estimated 88% of abortions in Middle Africa are unsafe. To better understand the barriers of access to and use of post-abortion care in North and South Kivu, DRC, researchers explored community perceptions of women who terminated a pregnancy. They also wanted to better understand attitudes towards their use of post-abortion care. We found that initial reactions towards abortion were negative. However, there were displays of understanding and empathy when discussing the reasons why women have abortions. For example, many considered it understandable that a woman would induce abortion after rape: perhaps unsurprising, given the prevalence of conflict-related sexual violence in this area.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Kenya Won’t Be Paying its Loans by Using its Infrastructure

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Youth Watch their Future go Up in Smoke

14 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s Industrialization Plans and Vision 2040

14 hours ago
1 min read

Researchers Puzzled by Latest Ebola Outbreak

14 hours ago
1 min read

Creating An African Payment Platform for Multinationals Entering New Markets

14 hours ago
1 min read

Children Advocacy Group Calls Out Mozambique

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Films Gain more International Attention as Technology Remove some Traditional Access Barriers

2 days ago
1 min read

Mali’s Plans to Weave Back its Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

Harare Firm Makes Banking Online Easier

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hybrid Africa Business Tourism MICE Masterclass 24-25 March 2021

7 hours ago
5 min read

PROTEC’s 2020 Matrics Achieve 100% Pass Rate And 83% Bachelor Pass Rate

7 hours ago
4 min read

Investing in South Africa: Why Private Equity Is Still Booming

9 hours ago
1 min read

Conditions Around Pregnancy Cause a Divide in DRC

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: