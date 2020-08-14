Connecting Thousands Of Food, Beverage And Hospitality Professionals Across Africa This September 2020

Share it!

As the industry struggles to showcase its latest innovation, insights, services and opportunities, due to the current global restrictions with regards to live events and travel, dmg events have, in response to this, developed Africa’s first digital summit for the industry.

The e-Food & Hospitality Next Africa Summit takes place from 1 – 30 September 2020 and will deliver the best-curated content, learning and information for Africa’s food, beverage and hospitality industry.

“The extraordinary events of 2020 and the still uncertain path of the pandemic have made it almost impossible to predict what the future holds for food and beverage on the African continent. What we do know is that a refresh is brewing enabled by technology, localisation and the fresh ideas of African entrepreneurs in survival mode. There’s no better time for the coming together of industry, government and thought leaders to chart this refresh – make sure to have a seat at the table,” says Lara Maré, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Rush Natural Nutrition and a speaker at the Summit.

The theme for the 2020 digital event is “Leading Food and Hospitality in Africa to New Heights” and will feature over 60 speakers, 10 start-ups and various product demos.

This unique digital initiative includes a variety of live-stream webinars where senior stakeholders from global brands, investors, start-ups, government and academics collaborate, transform, share visions and do business. The sessions are grouped into categories including case studies, training, product demos, sustainability, food innovation, agriculture, retail, investment and access to market allowing attendees will be able to create a schedule tailored to their requirements and interests

“We have engaged with our key stakeholders and the larger African food and hospitality communities, all of whom wish to ‘STAY CONNECTED’.

Staying connected helps assess the changes in our world and people – operationally and financially. It is crucial to rebuilding confidence around the global food, beverage and hospitality community in order to adapt to a new mindset, build resilience and define the path to recovery through the lens of a ‘new normal world.

The time is now, to continue the conversation by making those critical connections to build understanding, relationships, unity and feasible ways to support one another for a brighter tomorrow.” Says Fran Smook, Content Director at dmg events.

The e-Food & Hospitality Next Africa Summit is free to attend and supported by Sponsors Kerry Ingredients, Kerry Health and Nutrition Institute, and Solidaridad Network and supported by the South Africa National Halaal Association (SANHA), Simodisa Start-up, South African Association of the Flavour & Fragrance Industry (SAAFFI), Euromonitor International and ProVeg South Africa.

Visit https://summit.foodnextlive.com