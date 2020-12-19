Connecting with the African-Diasporic Community through Art and Technology

For the past eight years, we’ve been watching the growth of PRIZM Art Fair. Similar to Touria El Glaoui’s 1-54 and Victoria Mann’s AKAA, PRIZM is led by an ambitious (and resilient) young female entrepreneur. This 2020 edition, which is currently taking place online, ends on December 21st. PRIZM is presenting 47 artists and 14 galleries representing countries across the African continent, the Caribbean and Americas, with a film series, curated exhibition and panel discussions exploring the intersections of contemporary art and global African film tradition. A highlight of this edition is a curated exhibition entitled Noir, Noir: Meditations on African Cinema and its Influence on Visual Art, which was curated and organized by William Cordova and Mikhaile Solomon.
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA
