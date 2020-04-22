Conservation Efforts During Social Distancing

With nearly a third of the world population living under some sort of shelter-in-place guidelines, many are struggling to figure out how to deal with extreme isolation. CNN’s Inside Africa spoke with Kim Wolhuter, an award-winning South African wildlife photographer, who lives and works on a 60,000-hectare wildlife reserve in Zimbabwe with his wife and daughter, about how he and his family thrive in a world with minimal human interaction — and maximum animal interaction. Wolhuter spends up to two years filming and getting to know an animal in order to tell its story. “I feel so wildly passionate about being the best PR officer for my friends, the hyenas, but also for using my platform to help shift mindsets and get every person invested in conservation (even if only from their couches). I risk it because I want to appeal to that innate desire in every heart to be connected to nature. “

SOURCE: CNN

