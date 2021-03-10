Country Mourns Ghanaian Teens

The bodies of 12 children who drowned in the sea at Apam in Ghana’s coastal Central Region have been retrieved, local media reported on Tuesday. Three more children have been found alive, according to news channel Adom TV. Authorities believe a group of at least 20 children, aged between 14 and 17, were swept away by strong waves while swimming at a beach in Apam, capital of the Gomoa West District, on Sunday evening. With beaches closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group used a different route through a lagoon to get to the beach to avoid being noticed, the report said. Moses Osakonor, a senior police official in Apam, said the survivors were unsure about the exact number of children at the beach, but a 14-year-old boy who was rescued told police that there were more than 20 in the water.
SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY
More Articles
A Showcase of Africa Post Pandemic
The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector
New WTO Chief Calls Out Countries Stalling Vaccination Production
Zimbabwe’s Currency Woes have Forced a Shift to being a Cashless Society
No Room for African Politicians Living it Up with Ill Gotten Riches
Teething Problems with Crypto Currencies Cause SA to Discontinue
Namibia’s First Lady Takes Back her Power in Viral Video
Global Finance Names the AfDB as the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the World
Course Reflection – AfricaLive!