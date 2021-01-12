Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

57 seconds ago 1 min read

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster in an address to the nation delivered hours after two cabinet ministers died from COVID-19 amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Transport Minister Sidik Mia and Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama both succumbed to the disease in the early hours of Tuesday, the government spokesman said. They were senior members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the main partner in an alliance that unseated former President Peter Mutharika in June last year. The deaths followed a cabinet meeting and other gatherings attended by politicians over the Christmas period, but officials did not say where the victims were infected. All 31 of Malawi’s cabinet attended the meeting in the president’s oval office on December 21, and the following day Labour Minister Ken Kandodo reporting having contracted the coronavirus. He has since recovered. Another minister, Rashid Gaffar, is self-isolating at home.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

The First AfDB Grant Exclusively Targeting Women and Girls

1 day ago
1 min read

Reversing the HIV Tide for Africa’s Mothers and Children

1 day ago
1 min read

Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea

1 day ago
1 min read

New Invitees for the France-Africa Summit

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Journalist Opts Out of Bail

1 day ago
1 min read

One of the First African Countries to Launch a Covid Vaccination Drive

1 day ago
1 min read

Cause for Concern as DRC’s Wildlife Guardians Killed

1 day ago
1 min read

South African President Addresses Rise of Covid Numbers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

1 min ago
2 min read

Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter And Producer, Amaarae

9 hours ago
7 min read

Angolan Legal Reform Shows How Africa Can Use Oil And Gas

10 hours ago
5 min read

Lessons From Africa’s Safari Lodges For A Post-Pandemic Era

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: