Covid-19 has been Africa’s ‘Light Bulb’ Moment

The new wave of innovations on the continent has seen governments, universities, corporates and small business rally together to come up with rejigged solutions and find effective ways to combat the crisis. Rwanda is known for its tech startups and encouragement of new enterprise, a raft of new ideas are emerging, from clever face masks to ventilator machines, and food delivery apps to contact tracing apps and robots. A team of students from Kenyatta University in Kenya also devised a ventilator machine that has met the standards of the International Organization for Standardization. Ghana and Uganda have also joined their African counterparts in taking the lead to produce home-grown ventilators. Robert Ochieng, CEO and Co-founder, Abojani Investment, Kenya, who is an expert on financial markets, innovation and technology, says that innovations need to leave the labs and hit the markets.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA