Crosscall VP Part Of President Macron’s Business Delegation On Visit To SA

French mobile device manufacturer Crosscall has been selected as part of the high level business delegation accompanying French President Emmanual Macron on his first visit to South Africa as president this week.

David Eberlé, Crosscall vice-president, says the trip to South Africa is an opportunity to discuss business opportunities, establish long-term business relationships and share best practice learnings.

Earlier this year Crosscall, an outdoor mobile technology specialist, was awarded a tender to provide the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police with over 200 000 mobile phone devices. The tender was awarded to the company as a result of the rugged, robust and resilient quality of their products. Its mobile handsets have been specifically designed for outdoor usage without making any compromises to quality or the latest technological developments. Crosscall products are renowned for their long battery life and the fact that they are waterproof.

These qualities met the intense usage requirements of the French National Gendarmerie and the French National Police. Crosscall’s devices will be delivered with a ‘Google Android Open Source Project’ operating system without any manufacturer or operator overlay which will allow the French authorities to install their own security layer so that their communications are encrypted and secured.

“Our products are ideal for a number of different industries including safety and security, the public sector, mining, agriculture and manufacturing,” explains Julien Fouriot, Director for Africa at Crosscall, adding that the company is already corroborating with a number of local industries in South Africa. “Not only have our products been developed to withstand harsh environments but we are committed to providing a premium after sales service to our customers.”

One of the items on the agenda during President Macron’s visit to South Africa is climate change. Mobile devices – like all electronic devices – take an environmental toll. The best way to mitigate this toll is to use them for as long as possible. France is the first country globally that requires the manufacturers of certain electronic devices to let consumers know how repairable their products are and to give their products a score on a range of criteria. Although France’s ‘Repairability Index’ won’t be enforced immediately, some companies, including Crosscall, have begun releasing their scores. Crosscall currently ranks number one in the smartphone category in the Repairability Index. The index will ultimately be used to measures and enforce France’s anti-waste law with the intention of creating a circular economy.

In November 2020 the European Parliament voted in favour of developing laws that mandate European Union-wide repairability labelling. Repair advocates agree that France’s Repairability Index represents a good learning opportunity for other countries that can now build on what the French lawmakers have created.

As part of its sustainability drive, Crosscall introduced a three-year warranty on its mobile devices in 2020. The company has also removed plastics from all its packaging, instead packing its products in environmentally friendly, recycled materials. At the same time it has implemented sustainable supply chain practices.

In addition to South Africa Crosscall already has a presence in Benin, Tunisia, Ivory Coast and Senegal. “Africa is a major focus area for Crosscall and we see significant opportunities for our mobile devices both in South Africa and Africa, particularly given the robust nature of our products,” says Fouriot, adding the company is looking forward to exploring the opportunities that arise from President Macron’s visit.