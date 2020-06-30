Crowdfunding Sets Rwandan Genocide Survivor Up for Cambridge

Share it!

The 23-year-old son of two Rwandan genocide refugees is close to realising his dream of studying law at Cambridge University after raising more than £50,000 through crowdfunding. Dylan Kawende was inspired to become a barrister by the botched investigation of the Stephen Lawrence murder, and set his heart on Cambridge because his father previously had to turn down an offer to study electronic engineering there because he could not afford it. Kawende has faced his own fight to raise funds. He needs £60,000 for fees and accommodation because the law with senior status degree counts as a postgraduate qualification and does not qualify for a student loan. By Monday afternoon he had raised just over £52,000 on GoFundMe, and the university has allowed him to take up the place in October in the expectation that he will hit his crowdfunding target or obtain scholarships.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN