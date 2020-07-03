Davy Sage Releases Inspirational New Tune -Together

Share it!

Born in Nigeria and now based out of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, Davy Sage is an artist and songwriter changing the face of African music. Released on May 29th, his latest single “Together” is a groovy and emotional tune that features powerful lyrics and an unforgettable melody.

Davy’s singing style is a mix of English and his native language Yoruba. He has been compared to prominent African artists like D’Banj, K’naan, and Maleek Berry. Major media platforms including CBC, CTV, and Global TV have taken notice, and his music has been played across multiple Canadian radio stations.

Following his debut EP Waiting For You in 2016, his follow-up EP Identity came in 2018. Davy has since released his most commercially successful tunes yet, including “Good Feeling”, “Take You There”, and “Your Love”. He has also appeared as a featured artist on several tracks, notably racking up nearly 150,000 streams on “Die One Day”.

A talented performer, Davy most recently played at Indie Music Week in Toronto and has many exciting shows planned for this year. He has previously shared the stage with global superstars like Akon, Gyptian, and Konshens.

Starting with an epic piano piece behind Davy’s touching vocals, “Together” presents a memorable chorus featuring a unique blend of instruments. Davy then delivers another profound verse, followed by a breakdown and an extended chorus at the end. At a time when the world desperately needs positivity, “Together” is an uplifting breath of fresh air and will surely resonate with fans of all music genres.

Davy Sage combines dance-pop, afrobeat, and world music influences in inspirational new single “Together”