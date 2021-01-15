Dealmakers Gather In Paris: AOP Brings Euro Finance And African Power And E&P Deals To Table In June 2021

Africa Oil & Power will host African government delegations and European financiers at the first AOP Investor Forum to be held in Paris.

The event is entirely dedicated to getting major commitments committed and signed between European investors and African companies and governments.

The event will promote continued synergy between petroleum and renewables actors and will drive a new positive narrative aiming to balance African development needs, climate goals, and economic growth in Africa.

African energy deals are on the table at the AOP Investor Forum: Paris 2021 on June 16-18. Africa Oil & Power, the continent’s leading platform for investment in energy, will hold a two-day event where European investors are invited to participate in deals that will drive Africa’s growth post-COVID.

Participants in the forum will include:

Senegal – home to West African renewables and gas megaprojects, and recipient of a record $983 million in FDI in 2019.

• Côte d’Ivoire – the leading economy in Francophone West Africa, looking to oil and gas for further growth.

• Niger – with a new government in place and a pipeline planned to Benin, Niger is emerging as a Sahelian energy hub.

• Mozambique – Africa’s future natural gas megaproducer, with the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project FID approved and projects moving ahead fast.

Nigeria – opportunities are available for European investors to partner with local firms and build critical energy infrastructure in the continent’s largest market.

• Kenya – an innovator and leader in renewables and power privatization, and an upcoming East African oil and gas producer, Kenya is the region’s commercial hub for energy.



• Angola – A reformed sector and political will are driving Angola’s post-COVID recovery. Angola is home to Africa’s largest offshore projects and is holding a series of licensing rounds.



• Equatorial Guinea – the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons seeks investors for its ambitious gas megahub and continued gas development projects.

Gabon – the Central African oil producer has reformed its sector in recent years, with a new petroleum code in 2019 and a licensing round ongoing from 2018 to 2020.

• Uganda – likely to become East Africa’s next oil producer, Uganda’s Lake Albert region has attracted great attention. The country will complete its national elections in January.

• South Sudan – celebrating a decade of independence this year, South Sudan has invested in power projects and is open to new entrants in renewables and petroleum. A licensing round is set to be held soon.

• Ghana – a stable environment and strong track record will promote interest in Ghana’s electricity, gas-to-power, and oil projects in 2021.

“Energy, in all its forms including oil and gas, is the cornerstone of Africa’s re-emergence from COVID. We believe that now is the time for African companies and governments to look again at their European partnerships and to push forward with deals that power their economies,” said AOP’s Managing Director Renée Montez-Avinir.

“The energy transition, and the future funding of African oil and gas projects, plus Europe’s role in African investment going forward, will be at the heart of our discussions at the Paris investor forum. Oil and gas will continue to play an important part in Africa’s energy mix and economic expansion,” she continued.

Africa Oil & Power looks forward to welcoming major international oil companies, institutional investors, and private equity firms to take part in the forum. AOP will make details of projects and deals available to its network in advance of the conference and expects multiple agreements to be signed at the event itself. Join Africa’s and Europe’s leading investors at the AOP Investor Forum: Paris 2021 on June 16-18 and visit www.africaoilandpower.com to find further updates.

Origin Source: Africa Oil & Power

Like this: Like Loading...