Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Burundi convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss a way forward after the sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza, who took office following a bloody civil war in 2005. Nkurunziza, who died on Monday aged 55, had been due to step down in August after his surprise decision not to run in an election last month won by the ruling party’s handpicked successor. The government called a ministerial meeting to discuss “the management of the situation following the unexpected death” of Nkurunziza, who according to the government, died of a heart attack after feeling unwell for two days.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigeria Prepares to Open its Skies

16 hours ago
1 min read

What Makes African Crime Fiction Effective and Significant?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Deciding Burundi’s New Course

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Police on Blast for Grievous Acts

16 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today