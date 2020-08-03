Mon. Aug 3rd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Def Jam Africa Announces Further Expansion Into Côte D’Ivoire, Cameroon And Senegal

Def Jam Africa
4 mins ago 3 min read

Share it!

Universal Music Group’s label dedicated to supporting the best in African hip-hop talent and culture across the continent, extends reach into French-speaking Africa.

Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced the further expansion of its Def Jam Africa division into three new markets within French-speaking Africa; Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Cameroon, effective immediately.

Def Jam Africa launched in May 2020, as the first label dedicated to representing the best hip-hop, Afrobeats and trap talent in Africa, and follows the blueprint of the iconic Def Jam Recordings label, which has led and influenced the cutting-edge in hip-hop and urban culture for more than 35 years.

Def Jam Africa will now have additional A&R, marketing and digital resources based within UMG’s offices in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Dakar (Senegal) and Douala (Cameroon), dedicated to discovering hip-hop talent across all French-speaking African markets and will operate under the leadership of Franck Kacou, Directeur Général, Universal Music Africa.

Kacou will work closely with Sipho Dlamini, CEO, Universal Music Sub-Saharan Africa & South Africa and Def Jam Africa teams in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria, to ensure the Def Jam Africa continues to identify and sign the best artist talent from across the entire continent.

The first flagship artist signings to join Def Jam Africa from these countries are highly respected and hugely popular rappers; Tenor (Cameroon), Suspect 95 (Côte d’Ivoire), & Omzo Dollar (Senegal), The trio joins some of Africa’s most influential artists and MC’s already on the label including: Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaaga, Boity, Nadia Nakai, Tellaman, Tshego, Ricky Tyler & Vector.

Def Jam Africa

In making the announcement, Franck Kacou said, “We are excited to launch Def Jam Africa in Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Cameroon with three of Africa’s most exciting hip-hop artists; Tenor, Suspect 95 and Omzo Dollar. There is a wealth of domestic hip-hop talent here and in the surrounding countries, that has the potential to transcend language and geographical boundaries to appeal to audiences throughout Africa, France and beyond. I look forward to working alongside Sipho to expand our community of artists across the continent, and to help elevate hip-hop from Africa to new heights.

Jeff Harleston, interim Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings said, “The reaction to the recent launch of Def Jam Africa showed the weight and respect that the Def Jam name and brand carries globally. We are excited to welcome these new markets to the Def Jam Family. It provides an important opportunity for audiences worldwide to discover the incredibly talented hip-hop artists emerging throughout the continent.”

Olivier Nusse, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music France said, “African hip-hop is one of the most exciting movements in music today. In recent years we have seen an increase in its popularity in France, but the appetite for African hip-hop continues to grow amongst audiences around the world. We are excited to further expand Def Jam Africa into Cameroon, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, and for these incredible artists to help build Def Jam Africa into the authentic and collaborative home of hip-hop across all of Africa.”

New tracks from Suspect 95 – ‘Merc*On’; Tenor – ‘Ce Que Je Veux’ and Omzo Dollar – ‘Dictature 1’ are released today on Def Jam Africa.

Tags:

More Articles

1 min read

Gabiro Mtu Necessary taps Asen B for new album

3 days ago
4 min read

Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio With Cuppy Features DJ Spinall This Sunday

5 days ago
2 min read

Superstar DJs Bring Your Holiday To Your Home

2 weeks ago
3 min read

ONE, MTV Base, Mandela Foundation Pair Up With 10 African Artists In Song To Fight Covid-19

2 weeks ago
3 min read

Fiokee Has Become Africa’s Most In-Demand Guitarist Of The Decade

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Apple Music Shines The Spotlight On Cape Town R&B Singer Hunter Rose

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Apple Music Launches New Artist Discovery Program Africa Rising

4 weeks ago
2 min read

Davy Sage Releases Inspirational New Tune -Together

1 month ago
5 min read

Amadou & Mariam— Mali’s Musical Husband and Wife Duo

1 month ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Def Jam Africa Announces Further Expansion Into Côte D’Ivoire, Cameroon And Senegal

5 mins ago
3 min read

Cybersecurity Becomes Key Enabler Of Sustainable Business Growth In New Digital Era

53 mins ago
8 min read

10 Luxury Stays in Kenya

22 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Welcomes its First Visitors in Months

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today