Demand Africa Debuts on The Roku Channel Presenting Programming from the African Diaspora Across the US

Demand Africa
52 seconds ago 2 min read

Demand Africa (DA), a streaming video on-demand service that hosts a variety  of original and acquired content from the African Diaspora, launches as a premium subscription service on The  Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. 

Demand Africa’s premium subscription on-demand service includes thousands of hours of content from top  distributors and producers on the continent and throughout the diaspora. Current featured programming  includes original lifestyle series Africa on a Plate, Care for Color, Muziki Ni, and Minjiba Entertains, popular  dramas Battleground and Tinsel, Jacob’s Cross , The Herd and Heist and comedy favorites Africa LaughsHustle Lagos and B&B. The service also provides access to a vast curated selection of Black and African films from Nollywood, across Africa and other parts of the world. 

“Our mission at Demand Africa is to bridge cultures and connect Black audiences and the African diaspora to  the continent. We are very excited to be working with Roku to expand access to the service across the millions  of users on The Roku Channel. Roku is a fantastic partner with the ability to deliver multicultural programming  to the mainstream. We’re delighted the work of independent and minority-owned companies, like Demand  Africa, are available on platforms such as Roku.” said Dean Cates VP of Digital Strategy, Demand Africa.  

Demand Africa joins The Roku Channel, which is home to thousands of titles, including free movies and TV  episodes as well as premium entertainment and is one of the top channels on the Roku platform. Roku is the  #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed (Kantar, November 2020). In Q4 2020, The Roku  Channel reached U.S. households with more than 61 million people. 

“As the #1 TV streaming platform* in the U.S., Roku is focused on getting users to the entertainment they  want. Demand Africa is a wonderful addition to our Premium Subscription lineup as it offers our customers  access to diverse Black content and a representation of contemporary high-quality global Black and African  content,” said Randy Ahn, Director, The Roku Channel SVOD, Roku. “We’re very excited to partner  with Demand Africa to bring their compelling and refreshing award-winning entertainment to The Roku Channel  and help our users connect with new content.” 

Available now, audiences can access the Demand Africa channel via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku  Channel.  

*Note #1 TV streaming stat Kantar, November 2020  

