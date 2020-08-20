Demand Africa Launches On Pluto TV On August 18

Share it!

Showcasing Programming from the African Diaspora Across the World



Today, Demand Africa (DA), a streaming on-demand video service that hosts

a variety of original and acquired content from the African Diaspora, launches on Pluto TV, the leading free television service in the U.S.

Demand Africa’s content includes hundreds of hours of scripted and unscripted shows and movies from top distributors and producers that will now stream on Pluto TV. Travel and culture shows like Muziki Ni, Africa on

a Plate, and Turn up and Dance, popular drama’s Broken Vows and Traffic, and movies from Nollywood and across Africa join docuseries Africa Eye from BBC Africa to bring global perspectives on topical issues.



“Demand Africa’s mission has always been to demystify modern Africa, bridge understanding between cultures while connecting the diaspora from around the world to the continent. We are delighted to partner with Pluto

TV and applaud their efforts in continuing to bring unique and dynamic black and multicultural programming to the mainstream whilst actively supporting the work of independent and minority-owned companies” said Dean Cates VP of Digital Strategy, Demand Africa.



“As Pluto TV continues its mission to entertain the planet, we are proud to bring Demand Africa’s multi-cultural curated content to our millions of global viewers,” said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. “Demand Africa offers viewers a deeper connection to the continent with programming that goes to Nollywood and beyond.”



Demand Africa joins Pluto TV’s hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and television series ondemand. With over 100,000 hours of premium content available on the platform, Pluto TV is available across

all major mobile, connected TV and web-based devices and has a global footprint spanning three continents across 22 countries.



Audiences can access the Demand Africa channel for free on Pluto TV here to immediately begin streaming content.

DA is accessible worldwide, and everywhere the following platforms are available: the web, iOS, Android, and via Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV