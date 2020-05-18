Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Demand for Higher Education in Refugee Camps across Africa

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

This is because young people in camps (or coming into camps) are finishing school or looking for something to do, and because humanitarian-development initiatives promote education as a key to success. There is also a widespread belief among refugees that education improves their chances of being resettled overseas. Online education has, in recent years, emerged as one of the main methods of delivering higher education in the camps. Refugee camps lack infrastructure, have few resources and people are confined far away from traditional higher education institutions. Coupled with advances in technology and global education inter-connectivity, online education is touted as a viable solution for refugees that seek further learning. While there is great potential for online higher education to reach many people, caution needs to be paid if online education is to live up to the hype.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

3 mins ago
1 min read

Why Samuel Eto’o is Regarded as a Hero Back Home

5 mins ago
1 min read

Returning Africa’s Football Season

6 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Do Over Of Sankara’s Legacy

3 mins ago
1 min read

Why Samuel Eto’o is Regarded as a Hero Back Home

5 mins ago
1 min read

Returning Africa’s Football Season

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Startup Launches P2P Borderless Remittances Network

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today