Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Demand for Kenya’s Flowers has Recovered

3 mins ago 1 min read

Kenyan farmers were forced to throw away millions of roses in March as Europe sealed borders and residents put weddings on hold, and funerals were scaled back. But demand is returning as restrictions ease and growers are hoping it will recover fully by 2021. Europe accounts for nearly 70% of Kenya’s cut flower exports and coronavirus restrictions had slashed daily orders by half, threatening thousands of jobs in East Africa’s richest economy. Flower exports are one of Kenya’s top three foreign exchange earners and generated nearly $1bn dollars in sales in 2019.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

