Democratic Republic of the Congo: An Array of Natural Resources

By Thomas Hedley

The Democratic Republic of Congo is considered one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources. It boasts a thriving mining sector and is currently in transition towards a more diversified economy. Petroleum, solar and hydro are set to play an increasingly influential role in the country’s economy and the country offers immense opportunities as just 2.5% of the DRC’s formidable hydro potential has been developed to date, while its offshore area is seen by petroleum operators as an attractive investment destination surrounded by oil producing neighbors.