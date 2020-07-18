Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

Dior Partners with Ghanaian Artist Amoako Boafo for a Stunning New Collection

As creative director for Dior Men, Kim Jones has shown a flare for art world collaborations. In his latest collaboration, he’s added a new artist to the list, working with Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo to create one of the most talked-about collections of the Spring-Summer 2021 menswear season. Working with a Black artist at a time when the fashion industry is increasingly being called out for systemic racism, could be seen as opportunistic. But for Jones, who moved between Ethiopia, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana as a child with his hydro-geologist father, the connection was more personal. “I wanted to work with an African artist for a long time because I grew up in Africa, and African art is something that’s always been important to me,” he explained in the video.

SOURCE: CNN

