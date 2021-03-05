Africa.com

Dozens of Crocodiles Escape Enclosure in South Africa

14 hours ago

Traps have been set in the Breede River after an unknown number of Nile crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale in the Cape Winelands. Local government officials say that the police and landowners in the area would also patrol the river at night. “They are subadults and not at breeding age yet. They present medium danger to people because they are farmed animals used to regular feeding and do not hunt for food. But they are wild and instinctive animals and, like all wild animals, always pose a danger to people.” The crocodiles are about 1.2m to 1.5m long.

