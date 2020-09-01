Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

DRC Doctor Calls Out Nations Turning a Blind Eye to Atrocities in Africa

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Denis Mukwege is calling on the European Union to implement a system that would allow people to raise the alarm “to prevent atrocities.” Mukwege spoke to EU lawmakers on Monday via video-link. “We need to create a system which allows people to raise the alarm. These individuals who are in different parts of the country do fantastic work to protect their populations and communities and to prevent atrocities,” Mukwege said. He also called on human rights defenders to be protected themselves. Mukwege is known for founding that is renowned for its work treating survivors of sexual violence. He has faced death threat. The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, called for a quick investigation into the death threats against Mukwege last week. He praised him as a “true hero” for his work. The DRC’s eastern region has seen separate conflicts involving armed groups and government forces for the past year. Thousands have been killed and half a million people have fled the violence.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Foul Play Suspected in the Detention of Rwamdan Former Hotelier

7 mins ago
1 min read

Virtual Platforms Help Preserve Africa’s Storytelling Tradition

1 day ago
1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

1 day ago
1 min read

The Nature of Sexual Assault in Luanda

1 day ago
1 min read

With Corona Contained, Ghana Opens International Travel

1 day ago
1 min read

Mauritians Want Justice for their Wildlife

1 day ago
1 min read

Globally, Streaming Media is Booming but in Africa it is Regressing

1 day ago
1 min read

Gabonese MP in France Condemns Racist Caricature

1 day ago
1 min read

Building Africa’s Research Capability

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DRC Doctor Calls Out Nations Turning a Blind Eye to Atrocities in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Foul Play Suspected in the Detention of Rwamdan Former Hotelier

7 mins ago
2 min read

MTN Steps Up COVID Fight With New Campaign Promoting Mask-Wearing

12 hours ago
5 min read

Spring Clean Your Finances

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today