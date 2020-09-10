Thu. Sep 10th, 2020

DRC Doctor’s Security Personnel Reinstated

The UN has redeployed soldiers to protect a Nobel prize-winning doctor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after being warned that he was at risk of assassination. The Guardian reported on Monday that Denis Mukwege, who shared a Nobel Prize in 2018 for his work with victims of sexual violence, had been left without protection despite receiving death threats in recent weeks. The threats are thought to have been prompted by Mukwege’s continued campaign for the perpetrators of possible war crimes in eastern DRC to face justice. His comments appear to have angered influential figures in Rwanda, whose troops and proxies have been accused of involvement in some of the worst of the violence described in a 2010 UN report that Mukwege, 65, has repeatedly highlighted.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

