Easing Lagos’ Gridlock to Boost the Economy

Share















The expansion of the 35-km Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, stretching from Lagos’ biggest port Apapa to the Ojota district, will be finished this year. It will also ease gridlock leading to the country’s biggest port, Apapa, where long tentacles of traffic can leave truckers queuing for hours, sometimes days at a time. Traffic at the port cost Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote $69m between 2017 and 2019, he said. The highway’s rehabilitation will ease huge pressure on infrastructure in Africa’s largest city of 21m. Lagos is famous for its traffic, has no public rail system and few roads connecting residential and commercial quarters. City planners are currently building an urban light rail system which they say will be ready by 2022.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

Share













