Elaine, A-Reece, Oxlade and Many Other African Artists Share Playlists That Are Helping Them Get Through the Lockdown

To ease the pain and isolation of lockdown, Apple Music has released the playlists of famous musicians from across the globe. Among the roster of greats are many African artists, such as Elaine, A-Reece, Oxlade, Simi, Diamond Platnumz, Fireboy, DML, Adekunle, Gold, Rayvanny, Sun El-Musician, Ami Faku, Master KG and Die Heuwels Fantasties who have shared playlists that are helping them get through the lockdown and stay focused, motivated, happy and healthy. To help you get through it, listen to the sounds that are helping them.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

