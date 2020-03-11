Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

Electric Motorsport Series Looks to Expand its Operations in Africa

The series currently has just one race in Africa – with Morocco’s Marrakesh hosting one of the season’s 14 rounds – but this could be two within the next “12-24 months”. The championship has not featured an African driver since it started in 2014, but there are also plans to change this. While Formula E is looking to expand the number of races in Africa, officials also say they are “actively looking” to find the first African driver in the series. None of the 12 teams, who have two drivers apiece, competing this year have one, nor have had one in the past.

