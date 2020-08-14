Fri. Aug 14th, 2020

Esteemed Investment Banker Named as New Head of NBA Africa

4 mins ago 1 min read

Victor Williams has been named as CEO of NBA Africa. In this newly-created role, Williams will oversee the league’s basketball and business development initiatives in Africa and will be responsible for continuing to grow the popularity of basketball and the NBA across the continent through grassroots development, media distribution, corporate partnerships, and more. For the last five years, Williams, a dual citizen of Sierra Leone and the United States, served as the Executive Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Africa Regions for Standard Bank Group, where he oversaw the strategy, execution and financial performance for Standard Bank’s business with corporate, sovereign and institutional investor clients in 19 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Williams is what most people would describe as intellectually driven and an overall high-powered mind of the future. His hiring is another power move for the NBA as it supports and helps expand Africa’s basketball culture and sports economy.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

