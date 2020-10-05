Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ethiopia Marks its Territory over Controversial Dam

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Ethiopia has banned all flights over its giant new hydropower dam on the Blue Nile for security reasons, the head of its civil aviation authority said on Monday, as the president pledged the dam would begin generating power in the next 12 months. The move could worsen Ethiopia’s dispute with Egypt and Sudan over its $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Cairo has said could threaten its main supply of water. Last week, air force Chief Major General Yilma Merdasa told local media that Ethiopia was fully prepared to defend the dam from any attack. Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan failed to strike a deal on the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam before Ethiopia began filling the reservoir behind the dam in July. The dam is at the centre of Ethiopia’s bid to become Africa’s biggest power exporter.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Annual Report on the Continent’s Telecoms Industry

11 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Is Widely Praised for its Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings

3 days ago
1 min read

How to Navigate South Africa’s New Travel Guidelines

3 days ago
1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

3 days ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

3 days ago
1 min read

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

3 days ago
1 min read

Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

3 days ago
1 min read

How a Banker Turned Podcaster is Telling the Stories of Africa’s Cuisines

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ethiopia Marks its Territory over Controversial Dam

11 hours ago
1 min read

Annual Report on the Continent’s Telecoms Industry

11 hours ago
1 min read

Senegal Is Widely Praised for its Handling of the Coronavirus Pandemic

11 hours ago
1 min read

MIPAD Recognition Ceremony – Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2020

20 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today