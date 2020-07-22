Ethiopia Pats Itself on the Back for Grand Dam Project

Share it!

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has hailed the “historic” early filling of the massive dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan. Addis Ababa had long said it planned to begin filling the dam’s reservoir this month, in the middle of its rainy season, drawing objections from Cairo and Khartoum who wanted to first reach a trilateral agreement on how the dam would be operated. “The fact that we reached this milestone by our own efforts when no one else believed in our capabilities to accomplish such initiatives makes the moment even more historic. “We conducted the filling of the dam without causing harm to anyone,” said Abiy. Ethiopia’s announcement on Tuesday that it had hit its first-year target for filling the dam came as the three countries were participating in talks overseen by the African Union (AU) to try to resolve the dispute.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA