Ethiopia Will Soon have a COVID-19 Field Hospital

Health Minister Lia Tadesse visited and inaugurated the ongoing construction this week along with World Food Programme, WFP, head David Beasley and other partners. The minister said work on the facility was “progressing rapidly.” She added that the WHO and the ministry are currently discussing how the hospital can potentially serve as a training center for emergency medical response teams to benefit Ethiopia and the region. The facility originally was to cater for UN staffers before it was designated a field hospital. It is built on a 25,000 sqm land, the field hospital is expected to go operational after 10 days. It’s been under construction for the past 3 weeks. Ethiopia is one of East / Horn of Africa’s least impacted nations as compared to rate of COVID-19 case growth and infection of its neighbours. A state of emergency lasting five-months has been imposed by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led government. All land borders have since been shut as a virus control measure with a raft of restrictions and enforcement of physical distancing and mask wearing measures.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

