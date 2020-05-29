Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ethiopia Will Soon have a COVID-19 Field Hospital

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Health Minister Lia Tadesse visited and inaugurated the ongoing construction this week along with World Food Programme, WFP, head David Beasley and other partners. The minister said work on the facility was “progressing rapidly.” She added that the WHO and the ministry are currently discussing how the hospital can potentially serve as a training center for emergency medical response teams to benefit Ethiopia and the region. The facility originally was to cater for UN staffers before it was designated a field hospital. It is built on a 25,000 sqm land, the field hospital is expected to go operational after 10 days. It’s been under construction for the past 3 weeks. Ethiopia is one of East / Horn of Africa’s least impacted nations as compared to rate of COVID-19 case growth and infection of its neighbours. A state of emergency lasting five-months has been imposed by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led government. All land borders have since been shut as a virus control measure with a raft of restrictions and enforcement of physical distancing and mask wearing measures.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Kenyan Startup Provides at Home Health Services

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Meet the Winners of Africa.com’s Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Dancing Pallbearers Get a Presidential Nod

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenyan Startup Provides at Home Health Services

21 seconds ago
1 min read

Ethiopia Will Soon have a COVID-19 Field Hospital

2 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Winners of Africa.com’s Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition

3 mins ago
1 min read

Communication Regarding The Whistleblowers’ Complaint Against The President Of The Bank

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today