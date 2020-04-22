Africa.com

Ethiopians Open their Homes as Isolation Sites

15 hours ago 1 min read

Musician Hemelmal Abate is among a number of Ethiopians who have donated properties to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic. They are responding to the government’s call for help to stop the spread of the virus. Many buildings are being converted into quarantine centres to help Addis Ababa deal with the infections. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has asked Ethiopians to help out in any way they can.

SOURCE: BBC

