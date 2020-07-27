Mon. Jul 27th, 2020

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

56 seconds ago 1 min read

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has unveiled a locally-assembled electric car from Marathon Motor, a joint venture between Korean auto giant Hyundai and Haile Gebreselassie, most famous for his achievements as a long-distance runner. The prime minister’s office said that the project came about after Mr Abiy convinced Hyundai’s CEO to establish an electric car assembly plant. The plant, which opened in March, has a capacity to produce 10,000 cars a year. It is, however, unclear if the cars are meant for the local market or for export. Fully battery operated and with no emissions, the electric car does not require charging at terminals, and can rather be charged anywhere. The Prime Minister says that such investments supported the country’s climate resilience and greening ambitions. “No emission cars can help reduce pollution,” he tweeted.

SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY

