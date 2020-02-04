Ex South African President AWOL on Court Appearance

A South African High Court has issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma, after he skipped court on Tuesday on grounds of needing medical treatment. Zuma’s legal team said he was receiving medical care outside the country. But Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay was sceptical of the document they submitted as evidence of Zuma’s illness, calling it “puzzling” and questioning if it was even signed by a medical doctor. Zuma is accused of multiple counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering related to a controversial 1999 multi-billion dollar arms deal. The former president was formally charged in April 2018 barely two months after his own party, the ruling African National Congress forced him to resign office.

