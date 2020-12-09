Africa.com

Facebook and Its Plans for Africa

11 hours ago 1 min read

The first Facebook office in West Africa will open in the second quarter of 2021 in Lagos, further solidifying the area’s reputation as “Nigeria’s Silicon Valley.” Facebook also unveiled more details on its expansion plans to tap into Africa’s 1.2-billion-person market, including new tech hubs for startup development and the construction of 37,000 kilometers of underwater internet cable, which will encircle the entire continent. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, the company has grown by over 50 million over time. These are new users that are coming to use our platform very differently. These are businesses that are now coming on to our platform to grow their own businesses and finding new customers. So yes, we have seen an exponential growth in terms of users, just across our entire set of platforms — whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

SOURCE: CNN

