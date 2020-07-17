Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

“Fahim’s Passion for Nigeria and its Youth was Immeasurable” – Gokada

Gokada, Nigeria’s first motorbike hailing app, has sent its condolences to the family of slain CEO Fahim Saleh. Mr. Fahim Saleh was born in Saudi Arabia to Bangladeshi parents who eventually settled near Poughkeepsie, N.Y., a small city on the Hudson River. After graduating from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., in 2009, he built an app called PrankDial that allowed users to send prerecorded prank calls. He went on to found Pathao, a motorcycle ride-sharing start-up in Bangladesh. He left that company in 2018 to begin a similar venture in Nigeria, an app known as Gokada. Customers can order a motorbike ride through the company’s website, or by using the company’s geo-location based mobile app. At the time of his death, Mr. Saleh was the chief executive of Gokada and oversaw a shift in its business during a turbulent time. In February, Nigerian officials began enforcing a ban on motorcycle taxis in major commercial and residential parts of the country’s largest city, Lagos. Gokada was forced to halt its ride-hailing business and laid workers off, but Mr. Saleh pivoted the company to focus on food and parcel delivery and business logistics.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

"Fahim's Passion for Nigeria and its Youth was Immeasurable" – Gokada

