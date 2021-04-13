Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Fela’s Nomination for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Spot Sparks Debate about his Legacy

3 hours ago 1 min read

The truth is that during Fela’s extraordinary lifetime, the Nigerian’s notoriety as an engaged citizen fighting for social justice was what usually attracted attention – and not his music. His public persona as a cultural renegade, an incorrigible iconoclast and social rebel hugged the headlines. Not his intoxicating blend of Yoruba trance music, highlife-derived harmonies and African American funk and jazz. He was artistically ahead of his time. And nearly 30 years since his passing, the world is still playing catch up. Fela Kuti is one of many prominent names nominated for induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Other big name acts include Tina Turner, Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden. We are already late in catching on during his colourful lifetime. It does feel embarrassing. But now there’s an opportunity, with the benefit of hindsight, to reevaluate, redefine and bestow his due accolades. Kuti’s recent nomination for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a great start.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Eid Will be Under Lockdown for Many Muslims Across Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Evolution of Vodacom

3 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

3 hours ago
1 min read

It’s a Waiting Game after a Tense Poll in Benin

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Doyen of Afrofuturistic Design

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya is Now the Most Attractive Destination for Japanese Firms

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa is Now Fully Under Tshisekedi’s Control

3 hours ago
1 min read

Twitter Makes Its Footprint on the Continent

3 hours ago
1 min read

An Early Warning System to Stay Ahead of Africa’s Meningitis Problem

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fela’s Nomination for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Spot Sparks Debate about his Legacy

3 hours ago
1 min read

Eid Will be Under Lockdown for Many Muslims Across Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Evolution of Vodacom

3 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Looks to Tobacco to Get Out of Economic Slump

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: