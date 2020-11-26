Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

3 mins ago 1 min read

Zachariah George is the wearer of many hats – co-founder of the Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator, principal at Nedbank Venture Capital, and active angel investor. He has made around 50 angel investments since moving to South Africa in 2010, initially all in the financial services space. After building Startupbootcamp AfriTech he saw the need for innovation in other spaces, and started making investments elsewhere too. “If you are a first time angel investor, or have been investing for less than a year or two years, I would really suggest that you stick to your local or regional geography where you can add a lot of value beyond just money… I would strongly suggest angels look at disbursing capital over a one year period, and stick to about two or three investments a year if this is your first rodeo… As an angel the most value that you add to a company is the first year or 18 months after investing in them. You add all your networks, the corporate connections you have, the investors you know.”

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

1 min ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day

6 mins ago
1 min read

The First Woman to Wear a Hijab on the Runway Quits the Catwalk

10 mins ago
1 min read

Human-elephant Conflict Remains an Important Issue across Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Mourns Victims of its Double Pandemic

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Scramble to Save Zimbabwean Lives

14 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Make Final Push

16 mins ago
1 min read

Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

1 min ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: