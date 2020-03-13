Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Fiokee Serves Us Double As He Recruits Teni & DJ Coublon For Visuals Of ‘Osan’ And ‘Osan’ EP

Osan
Over the years Fiokee has proven to be without doubt Afrobeats finest Guitarist who has endeared into the heart of good music lovers worldwide. Haven had a successful 2019, Fiokee started the year on a high note with ‘Osan’ which he recruited sensational songstress Teni Makanaki and Ace producer DJ Coublon for. The single was released in January 2020.

Taking the Osan vibe to a whole new level, Fiokee delivers different varieties of ‘Osan’ however you want your oranged served, Fiokee has them all in the EP.

Osan

‘Osan’ which is a Yoruba name for ‘Orange’ , Fiokee plans on taking music lovers on a journey of great sounds and creativity in this EP

The musical interpretation of these songs will endear into your hearts and soothing your nerves 

TRACKLIST 

  • Fiokee feat Teni & DJ Coublon – OSAN Acoustic version
  • Fiokee feat Teni – OSAN Unplugged 
  • Fiokee feat Teni & DJ Coublon – OSAN Urban/Trap version 

Stream ‘Osan’ EP 

https://music.apple.com/ng/album/osan-single/1500786501

Watch ‘Osan” video 



