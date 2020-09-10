Thu. Sep 10th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Fire and Humans have a Long History in African Savannas

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Fire management has played a role in maintaining biodiversity and in the livelihoods of rural communities. One example is when rural people in West African savannas in Mali burn a “seasonal mosaic” in the landscape. A combination of unburned, early burned and recently burned vegetation reduces the risk of more dangerous fires late in the season. This type of burning also protects and increases biodiversity. And it enables rural people to hunt animals, gather plant foods and regenerate grazing for cattle. Understanding this history is useful when managing contemporary fire regimes. Modern scientific studies have also found that cooler fires in the early season result in partially combusted grass and therefore release less carbon into the atmosphere. This means they can potentially lessen the contribution of fires to global climate change.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

The First South African Nature Documentary to Air as a Netflix Original

4 mins ago
1 min read

Curbing a Locust Invasion in East Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Young Entrepreneur Fills Medical Supply Gap In Rural Africa

13 mins ago
2 min read

Weah’s Call to Action to Protect Young Girls

15 mins ago
1 min read

The Solar Powered Fridge Giving African Small Businesses Relief

18 mins ago
1 min read

Will the Next Leader of the WTO be African?

23 mins ago
1 min read

How Belgium’s Rule Changed the Childhoods of these Congolese Women

24 mins ago
1 min read

DRC Doctor’s Security Personnel Reinstated

25 mins ago
1 min read

South African Retailers Ditch US Hair Brand Over Racist Ad

26 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The First South African Nature Documentary to Air as a Netflix Original

4 mins ago
1 min read

Curbing a Locust Invasion in East Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Fire and Humans have a Long History in African Savannas

10 mins ago
1 min read

Young Entrepreneur Fills Medical Supply Gap In Rural Africa

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today