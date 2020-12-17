Africa.com

Focusing on the Underserved Health Space in Africa

13 hours ago 1 min read

Kenyan e-health startup Ilara Health has raised a US$3.75 million Series A funding round to expand its diagnostic reach across the continent and accelerate the development of its integrated patient health management platform. Ilara Health provides affordable diagnostic equipment to patients and healthcare providers in peri-urban areas and has partnered with more than 200 clinics, enabling access to life-saving point of care diagnostic tools to thousands of patients across Kenya. The startup’s underlying technology seamlessly integrates these diagnostic tools into easy to manage tablets and mobile phones that require minimal training to operate. Ilara raised a seed funding round in August of last year to help it scale its offering, and in October secured a US$1.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

