Fortune 500 CEO to Speak at Africa.com Webinar

Share it!

0 Shares

This week Africa.com welcomes Jide Zeitlin, Chairman and CEO of Tapestry, Inc. – parent company to luxury brands Coach, Kate Spade & Stuart Weitzman to its webinar. Jide spent the first 20 years of his career at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., where he held a number of senior management positions including serving as Global Chief Operating Officer of their investment banking businesses. He also currently serves as Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, among other corporate and charitable boards. Jide is one of four black CEOs in the Fortune 500, and has demonstrated tremendous moral leadership in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. We honor his courage to be outspoken, and look forward to his remarks on What African Business Leaders Need to Know about Social Movements that Have Gained Momentum in 2020. Following Jide’s remarks, Kamil Olufowobi, CEO of Most Important People of African Descent 100 Under 40, will moderate a panel among dynamic millennial leaders in business and social movements across the continent.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share it!

0 Shares