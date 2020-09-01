Foul Play Suspected in the Detention of Rwamdan Former Hotelier

Share it!

The family of Paul Rusesabagina – hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide – have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him, speaking out a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs. Rwandan police said Rusesabagina – who has called for armed resistance to the government – was arrested on terrorism charges on an international arrest warrant. His family dispute that. “He was kidnapped and taken by extraordinary rendition to Rwanda,” his daughter Carine Kanimba posted on Facebook. A Belgian citizen who resides in the United States, Rusesabagina has called for armed rebellion against Kagame, who came to power in 1994 when he led troops into Rwanda to end the genocide. In December 2018, Rusesabagina posted a video on Youtube denouncing Kagame and calling for an armed struggle. The video identified him as the president of the Mouvement Rwandais pour le Changement Démocratique and the National Liberation Forces, which have been linked to attacks in Rwanda. Kagame’s stabilisation of Rwanda, economic reforms and anti-corruption drive won international plaudits – but Rusesabagina says Kagame keeps power through muzzling media and suppressing opposition, charges the government denies.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA