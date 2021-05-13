Framing the #EndSars Movement in the Context of Fela Kuti’s Legacy

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji is among the cast of an audio adaptation of Broadway musical ‘FELA!’ premiering on the Clubhouse app this weekend. The production highlights the struggles of Nigerian music star and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti who was an outspoken critic of Nigeria’s military regimes and was frequently arrested for his troubles. Nnaji will play the role of one of the musician’s dancers known as the ‘Kalakuta Queens,’ in Fela Ten-Twenty, the organizers said. Fela famously married all 27 women in a single ceremony in 1978. ‘Fela Ten-Twenty’ director and producer, Funa Maduka, told CNN that while the audio adaptation is a nod to the original Broadway musical, ‘Ten Twenty’ represents the date of the shooting of protesters by security forces at the Lekki Toll Gate in October 2020, in the wake of the nationwide #ENDSars anti-police brutality protests.

SOURCE: CNN