Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Framing the #EndSars Movement in the Context of Fela Kuti’s Legacy

4 hours ago 1 min read

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Genevieve Nnaji is among the cast of an audio adaptation of Broadway musical ‘FELA!’ premiering on the Clubhouse app this weekend. The production highlights the struggles of Nigerian music star and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti who was an outspoken critic of Nigeria’s military regimes and was frequently arrested for his troubles. Nnaji will play the role of one of the musician’s dancers known as the ‘Kalakuta Queens,’ in Fela Ten-Twenty, the organizers said. Fela famously married all 27 women in a single ceremony in 1978. ‘Fela Ten-Twenty’ director and producer, Funa Maduka, told CNN that while the audio adaptation is a nod to the original Broadway musical, ‘Ten Twenty’ represents the date of the shooting of protesters by security forces at the Lekki Toll Gate in October 2020, in the wake of the nationwide #ENDSars anti-police brutality protests.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Food Truck Changes Joburgers Shopping Experience

4 hours ago
1 min read

How Africans Can Monetize their Content Away from Traditional Channels

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Neo-colonial and Imperial Roots of Ghana’s Road Transport Misery

4 hours ago
1 min read

How The Biggest North African Firms are Faring

4 hours ago
1 min read

Congolese Gold-mining Town of Kamituga Holds Vast Wealth and Crippling Deprivation

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s High Prices for Cement are Part of a Continent-wide Trend

4 hours ago
1 min read

Email Threads Suggest WHO Knew about Sexual Abuse Claims in the DRC

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Platform to Uplift and Empower Nurses in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Seychelles Sees Rising Cases Even after Mass Vaccination Drive

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here