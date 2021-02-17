Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

France’s Withdrawal in the Sahel will Be Done in Phases

12 hours ago 1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned on Tuesday against a rapid withdrawing of forces fighting Islamist insurgents in the Sahel region. France won’t change the number of troops deployed in the region “in the coming months”, Macron said after two days of talks with the leaders of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso in N’Djamena, Chad. Macron joined the discussions remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Rushing a French withdrawal, which is one of the options I have reviewed, would be a mistake,” Macron said. The summit follows one in January 2020 in the southern French city of Pau, which resulted in the governments of the region promising to take on more responsibility and France increasing its deployment by 600 soldiers to 5,100.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa’s New Prime Minister Shares his Vision

12 hours ago
1 min read

Using Technology to Curb a Locust Swarm

12 hours ago
1 min read

African Union Keeps its Commitment to Gender Equality

12 hours ago
1 min read

CAR Militia Face the Music at the Hague

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians Show New WTO Head the Highest Form of Flattery

12 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Hit by another Tragic Event

12 hours ago
1 min read

Christian Ethiopians Welcomed by Muslim Villagers in Sudan

1 day ago
1 min read

Tied Down by Mali’s Slave Mentality

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

The Fisherwomen Of Uganda

11 hours ago
1 min read

France’s Withdrawal in the Sahel will Be Done in Phases

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kinshasa’s New Prime Minister Shares his Vision

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: