From A Dusty Little Mining Town In South Africa To The Red Carpets Of Hollywood

Africa’s Animator to the Stars – Michael Robertson has been making waves in the International Music Industry with his array of animated music & lyric videos that his company Toon53 Productions has Directed and Produced. With clients such as Grammy Winner David Guetta, Forbes No1 DJ of 2017 Marshmello, Brit Awards Nominee Anne-Marie, Grammy Nominated Aloe Blacc (I’m The Man Track), X Factor Winner James Arthur, Academy Award Winner and Grammy Nominee Juicy J, Grammy Nominee Volbeat, Warner Music Spain, UK, Paris and the US, Universal Records and many more (this list does not include major brands such as Momentum, ComedyCentral, The HistoryChannel, MTV, DSTV, MNET, SABC, Lancet Labs, Standard Bank, Nedbank, ABSA, FNB, Comair etc as we are just focusing on the Music Industry side of his work for now).









“My company has been running for just over 10 years now and in that time I have had the privilege of working with some of the world biggest brands. One of our latest productions for Marshmello and Anne-Marie is sitting at over 300 MILLION views on Youtube right now which is a huge achievement to have on the portfolio not only for a South African Music Video Director but as a Director in general. I want the International market to see that third world countries are able to produce at an International level.

Over the years I have found it difficult to get a lot of brands to trust outsourcing a company based in a third world country. I want my success to help pave the way for current and up and coming creatives in Africa for them to realize that with hard work and determination almost anything is achievable. The teams I have worked along side to create these highly successful productions have been the reason for my successful career. The talent in Africa is beyond extraordinary”.

At just 19 years of age Michael received a Loerie Craft Award for his first Flash Animation while he attended Vega, worked on a local Feature Film and then got a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Creative Brand Communication at the tender age of 20. “I have always been goal driven, I thrive on building my portfolio and collecting brands as a hobby. With over 70 different brands under my belt since I started working in the industry I am pretty happy so far, but still want to continuously grow that number.”









As an Award Winning Music Video Director & Animator – having had his work in Film Festivals around the globe – Michael has built up an international portfolio unrivaled by many in the industry with 35 videos – and many more coming soon – in his company’s music video category on Youtube that have the combined view count of just over a few million shy of half a BILLION views, Michael Robertson is the Director to keep an eye on when it comes to one of Africa’s biggest names in the Music and Animation Industry.

