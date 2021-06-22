Gaddafi’s ‘Flying Palace’ Lands in Tripoli

A private plane belonging to Libya’s late leader Muammar Gaddafi has landed in the capital Tripoli after nearly a decade in France for safekeeping and maintenance. The giant plane, an Airbus A340, flew over the skies of Tripoli before landing at Mitiga International Airport near the capital city. Local reports say the jet, also known as the “Flying Palace”, flew at low altitude over Tripoli’s historical landmarks and circled the area before touching down. Several media outlets quoted statements from Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was at the airport to see the plane arrive the previous evening. Mr Dbeibah said that of the remaining 14 jets, 12 were scheduled to fly back to Libya, while the government was working on the return from abroad of the two outstanding ones. Speaking to journalists about the plane, Mr Dbeibah said “the Libyan people are the ones who will decide its fate” and whether it would be used by the authorities or for other, public purposes, according to Al Arabiya.

SOURCE: BBC