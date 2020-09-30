Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game

Share it!

Ajara Samba says she is combining her university studies, working and playing top-flight football in The Gambia to give herself as many options as possible in the future. The 22-year-old plays for first division giants Red Scorpions in the Gambian women’s league and studies economics at the University of The Gambia. She has represented The Gambia at international level but her passion for education has also limited her chances. Ajara also has time to be one of five “LIVE YOUR GOALS” ambassadors, a Fifa campaign help member associations create awareness and develop football for girls and women.

SOURCE: BBC