Getting Nigerian Fathers Involved in Diaper Duty

Tolulope Adeleke wants more fathers to be involved in their babies’ lives right from conception. Having trained as a nurse and a midwife in the UK, Tolulope decided to move to Nigeria and set up antenatal classes for first-time dads in Lagos.
SOURCE: BBC
