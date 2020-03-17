Giving African Startups Brand Advice

Wimbart, a public relations agency with focus on Africa and emerging markets, has launched its first edition of Wimbart Office Hours, a webinar and mentorship programme designed to equip African start-ups with the PR tools required to achieve their business goals. Targeted at early-stage start-ups, and with a focus on companies building tech solutions for Africans on the continent or the Diaspora, 20 start-ups will be selected by the Wimbart team to participate in the free programme. Applications to be part of the first cohort are now open. Wimbart is one of the most active PR agencies focusing on technology companies on the continent, with clients that include Andela, IROKOtv, Kobo360, and 54gene. With the launch of Wimbart Office Hours, the team hopes to build a broader understanding of how PR and communications should be an integral part of all African tech start-ups’ planning and growth, helping them realise their vision as they scale.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

