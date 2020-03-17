Wed. Mar 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Giving African Startups Brand Advice

12 hours ago 1 min read

Wimbart, a public relations agency with focus on Africa and emerging markets, has launched its first edition of Wimbart Office Hours, a webinar and mentorship programme designed to equip African start-ups with the PR tools required to achieve their business goals. Targeted at early-stage start-ups, and with a focus on companies building tech solutions for Africans on the continent or the Diaspora, 20 start-ups will be selected by the Wimbart team to participate in the free programme. Applications to be part of the first cohort are now open. Wimbart is one of the most active PR agencies focusing on technology companies on the continent, with clients that include Andela, IROKOtv, Kobo360, and 54gene. With the launch of Wimbart Office Hours, the team hopes to build a broader understanding of how PR and communications should be an integral part of all African tech start-ups’ planning and growth, helping them realise their vision as they scale.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Becoming Botswana’s First Ever Female Olympian in Boxing

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Sahelian Region is Experiencing the Full Impact of Climate Change

12 hours ago
1 min read

Trapped after Dream Holiday to Marrakech

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Becoming Botswana’s First Ever Female Olympian in Boxing

12 hours ago
1 min read

Giving African Startups Brand Advice

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Sahelian Region is Experiencing the Full Impact of Climate Change

12 hours ago
1 min read

Trapped after Dream Holiday to Marrakech

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today